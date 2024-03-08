Richard Erb (1940 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Veteran

Richard L. Erb, age 83, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne Indiana where he had been a patient.

Richard served in the United States Army as a Reservist for eight years and was employed at Dinner Bell in the maintenance department for 26 years.

He loved to be outside and was an excellent shot; spending his free time hunting. Richard was also an avid reader and held a deep love for horses, which he broke in his younger years.

Richard Lee Erb was born on June 21, 1940, in Stryker, Ohio, the son of Carl F. and Helen L. (Walden) Erb. He married Betty JoAnn (Cottrell) on November 9, 2001 in Ney, Ohio and she survives.

Richard is also survived by his son Jeff (Bobbie) Erb; daughter Juli (Lindy) Porath; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sister Sharon Shindledecker. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jason Erb; son-in-law Lindy Porath; and great grandson Jack Erb.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorials are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

