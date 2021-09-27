Don Walker (1926-2021)

Don Allen Walker, 95, of Van Buren, died at Fox Run Manor on September 24, 2021. He was born August 23, 1926 to Vernon and Viola Walker.

Don is survived by his daughters Jerilyn (Steve) Smith and Karen Adkins, and his son Steven (Cathy) Walker. He is also survived by his granddaughters Holly (Scott) Taylor, Angie (Mark) Fenstermaker, Courtney Allen, Jennifer (Ian) Hoadley, Casey (Jacob) Walker Pignataro, and Lindsay Walker, and his great grandchildren Elise and Parker Fenstermaker.

He was preceded in death by his infant son Kim Walker, his wife Marilyn Walker, his parents Vernon and Viola (Saunders) Walker, and his brothers Richard and Gene Walker.

Don was born in Wauseon, Ohio and lived in the Toledo/Swanton area his entire life until moving to Van Buren in 2008. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Findlay.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked his entire life on the railroad, retiring from Conrail. He will be missed, but we know that we will see him again and we are happy he has been reunited with his wife and is resting in the loving arms of Jesus.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2300 Northridge Road, Findlay, with Pastor Robert Krueger officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour (10:00-11:00) prior to the service. A committal service will take place at 2:00 P.M. at the Fulton Union Cemetery, Delta, Ohio where full military rites will be presented by the American Legion Post #373.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Elara Caring.

Local arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be sent via coldrencrates.com.