John Peak (1943-2021)

John E. Peak, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home with his family at his side.

John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the military intelligence field, and was honorably discharged in 1963.

John owned Peak Construction for over 25 years and later worked at the Gift Zone in Montpelier, Ohio.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan and was a former member of the Bryan Lions Club and American Legion Post 284. He was also an avid bowler.

John E. Peak was born on February 28, 1943, in Flushing, New York, the son of William E. and Florence B. (Stuhmer) Peak.

He met his wife, the former Doris M. Reinhart, at the USO and they were married in August of 1962 in Hicksville, Ohio, and she survives.

John is also survived by his daughters, Carol Shetler, of Defiance, Ohio, Patricia (James) Restemayer and Joanne (Stephen) Klender, both of Tennessee; ten grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 27, 2021, with Deacon Jean Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with graveside military rites presented by the Bryan American Legion/VFW Joint Honor Detail. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. They request people dress casually and come as you are.

The family requests visitors use masks and observe social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic. If you are not feeling well or have any symptoms, please leave a condolence via the online register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Trinity Lutheran Church.