Donald “Don” Fisher (1931-2021)

Donald “Don” A. Fisher, age 90, of Maumee, OH, and formerly of Stryker, OH, passed away, after a short illness, Sunday afternoon, November 21, 2021 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Don and his wife Janice moved from Stryker, to Maumee, in 1999. Don retired at 67, in 1998, after 40 years as an accounting manager, for Scott Port-A-Fold, in Archbold, Ohio.

In 2000, Don insisted on taking over daily care for his infant granddaughter, and did so until Paige entered elementary school.

Don was born in Fort Wayne, IN, on February 1, 1931, the son of Arlie and Anna (Koehlinger) Fisher. After completing high school, Don went on to graduate from International College in Ft. Wayne, IN, in business administration.

In October of 1951, Don enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955, and completed his reserve duties in 1959.

On October 26, 1957 he married Janice C. Hailey in Bellwood, IL. Don was dedicated to family and enjoyed spending as much time with his grandchildren as he could. He loved watching any activity they were involved in.

Don was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo and formerly of First Lutheran Church in Stryker, where he was always an active participant, in various capacities, serving the Lord.

Don, a long-standing member of the American Legion Post of Stryker, OH, was always an active participant in local events, while living in Stryker.

Surviving are his children Chris (Jim) Ludwig of Maumee, Dave Fisher of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Alan (Amanda) Ludwig of Evansport, OH, Justin Fisher of Springfield, IL, Paige (Jason Cafruni) Ludwig of Maumee; great-grandchildren Arlo Ludwig and Marco Cafruni; and a sister Lois (Pastor Daniel) Brockhoff of Largo, FL.

He was preceded in death, just 25 days earlier, by his loving wife Janice; great-granddaughter Arlee Maree Ludwig; and his parents.

Visitation for Don will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Grisier Weigel Funeral Home 400 W. Main St., Delta, OH 43515. Services will be Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:30 A.M., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 1825 Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH 43609, with Pastor Merlin Jacobs, officiating. Interment services will be held at 2:15 P.M. that day, at the Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., Ft. Wayne, IN, with Rev. Dr. Gary M. Erdos, officiating the military service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.