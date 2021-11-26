Ronald Reazin (1944-2021)

Ronald Dean Reazin, 77, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away suddenly on November 22, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 30, 1944 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Walter and Lois (Miller) Reazin.

He married Judith Lord on August 18, 1990 and she survives in Pemberville. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1962, Ron continued his education. He received his BS Degree from the Toledo University and his Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University.

During his career Ron worked as a Science Teacher in Edgerton, a Math/Science Teacher for Northwood Schools, a Computer and Systems Programmer at BGSU and a Computer Payroll Specialist at Florida State University.

He loved watching ALL college football games- especially Florida State University and Bowling Green State University. Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, golfing, gardening, woodworking and amateur photography.

Ron was extremely innovative and creative-designing, adapting and building many items for himself and others to enjoy.

If there wasn’t a product that worked for him or his needs, he made one himself. He loved spending time with family and friends; spoiling his faithful cat, Loki; challenging his mind daily with crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Jeopardy and playing games. He had an amazing sense of humor and a very generous, loving heart.

Along with his wife Judy, Ron is survived by his children Ronald (Lori) Reazin of Miamisburg, Ohio, Anita (Steve) Jackson of Round Rock, Texas, Tammy (Mark) Burmeister of Pemberville, Ohio and Michael Best (Christa Thompson) of Pemberville, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister Judy Reazin of Bradenton, Florida and 9 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green or a No-Kill Animal Shelter of your choice.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com