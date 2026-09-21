Roger K. Cooper (1955 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Retired From Johns Manville In Defiance)

Roger K. Cooper, age 70, of Ayersville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at his home. Roger retired from Johns Manville in Defiance and previously worked at GM Powertrain.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling when he was younger, and was an avid NASCAR fan and animal lover.

Roger K. Cooper was born on Dec. 5, 1955, in Defiance, the son of Rowland L. and Thelma M. (Nagel) Cooper Sr. He married Sheri L. Dhaenens, and she survives.

Roger is also survived by his daughter, Joni (Jonathan) Conn, of Frenchburg, Kentucky; son, Dr. Robert (Dr. Amy) Cooper, of Bloomington, Indiana; granddaughters, Maggie Cooper and Mandy Conn; brother, Dennis (Pam) Cooper, of Westerville, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Pat Cooper, of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rowland Cooper Jr.; and twin infant brothers.

Honoring Roger’s wishes, there will be no public services held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, has been entrusted with Roger’s arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, OH 43512.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Cooper family.