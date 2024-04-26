Steven Thompson (1988 – 2024)

(Edon High School Graduate)

Steven Paul Thompson, age 36, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, as the result of a car accident.

Steven was part owner and Director of Marketing at Centurion Windows. He was the most generous and giving man, financially and of his time toward others.

He attended Grace Community Church and played drums for the Worship Team. Steven loved being outdoors, creating firework shows, music, cutting wood, and hunting for mushrooms, but above all, loved his family and providing for them.

Steven was born on January 20, 1988 in Baumholder, Germany, the son of Tim T. and Laurie A. (Messner) Thompson.

He graduated from Edon High School where he was a drummer in band for many years and played basketball, and later attended Bowling Green State University. He married Lindsey R. Herman on January 30, 2015 in Edon and she survives.

Steven is also survived by his twin sons, Landon and Stryker Thompson and daughter, Charley Thompson; mother and stepfather, Laurie and Ted Walkowski, of Montpelier; father, Tim Thompson, of West Unity; sister, Katie (Matt) Perkins, of Perrysburg; step siblings, Wyatt (Victoria) Walkowski, of Amarillo, Texas and Dru Walkowski, of Butler, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Madalyn Briner, of Edon and Jerry Messner, of Montpelier and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Homer and Mary McCrea and Paul and Ethel Messner.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Grace Community Church, 206 West Bement Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dave Sherwood officiating. Private committal services will be held at Columbia Cemetery.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Steven’s arrangements.

Those wishing to leave a memorial to honor Steven are asked to consider a donation to the family. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at Krill Funeral Service