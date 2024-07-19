Therese Fern (1958 – 2024)

(Swanton Resident)

Therese Marie Fern, age 66, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away tragically along with her husband, Donald Fern.

She was born on May 9, 1958 to James and Kathleen (Romstadt) Heebsh, who preceded her in death.

She would go on in life to become a mother to Richard Watts and Shannah Watts. Therese worked at the Academy of Medicine as an Operator for 33 years. She enjoyed horses, Daylilies and gardening.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Watts; grandchildren, Eeliana, Ted, Maddelyn, and Emilee; brother, Gregory Heebsh; sisters, Joan Fitch (Dr. Moe Adas), Peggy (Paul) Grzechowiak, and Julie (David) Cole.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and James Heebsh; husband, Donald Fern; daughter, Shannah Watts; and her siblings, Becky Garica and Chris Heebsh (CJ Micheals).

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.