Mary Lou Michael (1932 – 2024)

Mary Lou Michael, 91 of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on May 1, 1932 in Montpelier to Clarence and Lulu (Woolf) Fisher. Mary graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950. On July 30, 1950 she married Val Dean Michael and he preceded her in passing on December 2, 2021.

Mary was the director of See and Do in Montpelier alongside her husband, Val for 17 years. Together they also operated a general store on the corner of South Platt and Jefferson Street in Montpelier.

She also worked for a short time at the A&P and the Kroger in Montpelier. Mary was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Mary is survived by her children, Cindy (Ric) Clark and Ric (Kelly) Michael both of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Ryan (Corrie) Zimmerman, Toby (Elicia) Zimmerman, Erin (Dan) McGee, Sean (Tyler) Michael and Kaitlin (Devin) Harter; and 12 great grandchildren; sister Willadene Moore of Montpelier, Clarence (Helen) Fisher, Jr. of Bryan, and Tom (Barb) Fisher of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Val Dean Michael, brother Warren Fisher and sister Margaret Welling.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, January 19th from 11:00-1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Mary will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the See and Do Club or St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.