Donald Johnson, Sr. (1933-2023)

(Member Of United States Air Force)

Veteran

Donald Franklin Johnson, Sr., formerly of Toledo, passed away on December 17th, 2023 at the age of 90.

He was born on September 14, 1933 to Franklin O. Johnson and Irene M. (Sandman) Johnson in Toledo, Ohio. Donald is a veteran of the United States Air Force and 180th Fighter Wing, OHANG.

He is survived by his six children, Brenda Micka, Donald Jr., Franklin, Michael, Jeffrey and Joseph; sister, Verla Heudecker; brother, Franklin Johnson; 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Johnson, sister, Patricia Dominque.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at St. Caspar Parish in the Pope John Paul XXIII Room, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held in the Main Church following visitation with Rev. Todd Dominique. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Parish Cemetery with Military Honors.

To leave a message of comfort for Donald’s Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. Wauseon, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.