Donald Mock (1950 – 2023)

Donald Eugene Mock, age 73, of Swanton, passed away unexpectedly at the University of Toledo Medical Center on December 31, 2023.

He was born November 2, 1950 to the late Willard Wayne Mock and Bessie Pearl (Baldwin) Mock. He would graduate from Delta High School in May 1970.

After graduating he would marry the love of his life, Raecynthia Kennedy on December 20, 1970 and together they would raise four children, together they spent 43 years before her passing in July 7, 2013.

Donald spent most of his working years at the Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, giving them 41 years before retiring in 2014. When his health allowed, you would find him at local auctions, specifically a Whalen one.

Left to cherish his memories are children, Donald (Rebecca) Mock II of Delta, Richard (Muthoni) Mock of Delta, Shana Morey of Swanton and Robert (Sondra) Zimmerman II of Delta; sister, Donna Minnich- Piercy of Delta and grandchildren, Ethan, Dylan, Donavin, Christopher, Domanick, Joshawa, Kacie, Ashley and Wangūi; one great granddaughter, Evelynn Heffner.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, January 10, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; where a funeral service honoring Donald’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday; also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Open Door, 104 Monroe St. Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.

