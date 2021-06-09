Donald Moore (1944-2021)

Donald E. Moore, 76, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday evening at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Montpelier to Forrest “Raymond” and Ethel “Maxine” (Bordner) Moore.

Donald graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962, then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Tri State College, in Angola, Indiana. On August 20, 1962 he married Sharon A. Creek in Montpelier and she survives.

Donald retired from Kamco in West Unity in 2007, after five years. Prior to that he was involved in Industrial Engineering in several businesses and was in accounting at one time as well.

He was a member of the West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in rural Montpelier. Donald was a life long fan of the Cleveland Indians, enjoyed golfing and taking care of his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children Perry (Elizabeth) Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sarah (Jonathan) Mugel of Hamburg, New York; grandchildren Lauren (James) Bonaminio, Andrew (Hillary) Moore, Brian Michael (Azzurra Steri) Moore; four great grandchildren Elizabeth & Leo Bonaminio and Julian & Jamie Moore; and siblings Sandy Moore of Flint, Michigan, Larry (Cynthia) Moore of Quincy, Michigan and Bev (Tom) Keber of Jewell, Ohio.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Judy Alguire, Jean Zuver and Jim Moore.

Visitation for Donald will be on Friday, June 11th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at West Bethesda Church with Pastor Mary Beth McCandless to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Bethesda Church or CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

