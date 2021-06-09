Mary Ann Merillat (1931-2021)

Mary Ann Merillat, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 at the Charlotte Stevenson Manor in Adrian, MI; where she had been a resident for a short time. She was born in Wauseon on September 19, 1931 to Adolf Wolf and Mary (Lind) Wolf.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Wauseon High School and on September 10, 1950, she was united in marriage to DeArle Merillat and together shared 56 loving years together until his passing on January 5, 2007. Before retiring, Mary Ann served as a secretary with American Gage for over 30 years.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. During special holidays, Mary Ann would always be remembered by her family for such things as a special cake on the 4th of July, Christmas themed Jell-O and her famous potato salad in the summer months.

Along with her parents and husband, DeArle, she was preceded in death by her daughter, DeAnn Colon; son-in-law, Lee Colon; brother, Robert Wolf and sister, Bertha Mae Reinking.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Scott (Jan) Merillat of Manitou Beach, MI and Chris (Mary) Merillat of Wauseon; granddaughter, Chanda (Pete) Chesnut of Wauseon; great grandson, Dalton Rice.

In honoring Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no public services and interment will be private at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 Shoop Ave., Wauseon 43567 in her memory.

Arrangements by Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109; Delta.