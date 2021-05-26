Thelma Nearing (1936-2021)

Thelma L. (Dickey) Nearing, 85 years, of Sherwood, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her family by her side.

Thelma was born April 6, 1936, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adrian and Marie (Sohn) Dickey.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School, where she was valedictorian of her class. Thelma continued her education at the college level, but never received her degree.

Thelma was a bookkeeper and payroll clerk for the A. Van Brackel and Sons for 27 years. She had previously worked for John Manville and Community Action for a total of 43 years, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and assisted in helping prepare and serve funeral luncheons.

Thelma enjoyed reading, baking – Christmas cookies were her favorite, traveling, having been to 48 out of 50 states, vegetable and flower gardening, working crossword puzzles and playing solitaire. She loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. Thelma was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Surviving is her son, Patrick Nearing of Sherwood, Ohio; one brother, Ernest (Ginny) Dickey of Cecil, Ohio; one sister, Mary Rosebrock of Defiance, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lee Dickey.

Visitation for Thelma L. (Dickey) Nearing will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the Sherwood United Methodist Church, 418 North Harrison Street, Sherwood where her funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Sherwood United Methodist Church, 418 North Harrison Street, Sherwood, Ohio, 43556 or to the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

