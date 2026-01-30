Donald Warncke (1932 – 2026)

(Member Of Trinity Lutheran Church In Wauseon)

Donald Raymond Warncke, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home.

Don was the director of environmental health with the Fulton County Health Department for 34 years.

Don was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Freedom Township, to the late Paul and Selma (Tietje) Warncke. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1950. On Nov. 2, 1957, he married Carol (Biddle), who survives.

Don served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, making many friends both in Wauseon and in Florida. Don also enjoyed photography.

He and Carol spent winters in Florida for more than 25 years. Above all, Don was a man of faith and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where he previously served as a deacon and council president.

Surviving are his wife, Carol; daughter, Beth (Joe) Friess of Wauseon; son, Bruce Warncke of Liberty Center; grandchildren, Sean Friess, Kayleigh Fatica, Makenzie Warncke, and Alexandria Warncke; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lizzie; brother, Verne (Phyllis) Warncke; sister, Joyce (Richard) Darcy; brothers, Larry (Neva) Warncke and Roger (Pat) Warncke; and sister-in-law, Judy Warncke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin and Lowell Warncke; sister, Karen Warncke; and infant sister, Joan Warncke.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon. Online condolences may be shared at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Warncke family.