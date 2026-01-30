Patricia Gilbert (1946 – 2026)

(Devoted Member Of New Life Worship Center)

Patricia L. Gilbert, 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Plain City, Ohio, the daughter of the late John H. and Sally M. (McRutherford) Caldwell.

On Feb. 11, 1964, she married Dwight E. Gilbert Sr. in London, Ohio. They shared 56 years of marriage until Dwight’s passing on Dec. 20, 2020.

Patricia worked at Bryan Custom Plastics until her retirement. She also enjoyed providing babysitting services and helping others with childcare.

She was a devoted member of New Life Worship Center in Bryan and spent many hours in daily prayer, reading the Bible, and completing devotionals. She loved the Lord with all her heart.

Above all, Patricia loved her family. She faithfully supported them in all their activities and cherished their time together. Her family, friends, and church family are comforted knowing she is with Jesus, her husband, and other loved ones. Everyone who knew Patricia loved her, and she made a positive and lasting impact.

Surviving are her two children, Kathy (John) Simmons of Bryan, Ohio, and Steve Gilbert of New Castle, Indiana; six grandchildren, Beth (Mark) Sammons, Ashley Gilbert, Auston Simmons, Mindy Gilbert, Jamee Gilbert Johnson, and Bradley Gilbert; 13 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Ruth Graham and Steve (Mary Jo) Caldwell; and a brother-in-law, Paul Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight E. Gilbert Sr.; her son, Dwight Gilbert Jr.; three sisters, Mary (Ken) Burgett, Betty (Steve) Dickens, and Phyllis Henry; two brothers, Jerry (Terry) Caldwell and infant brother Robert Caldwell.

To honor Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Patricia’s life at New Life Worship Center at a later date. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Worship Center, Bryan. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.