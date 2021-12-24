Donelda Bechstein (1935-2021)

Facebook

Donelda B. Bechstein, age 86, of Swanton, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.

Donelda was born in Tedrow, Ohio on July 6, 1935 to the late Frank and Opal (Bailey) Bender. She met and married Dale Bechstein on June 6, 1953 and together they were blessed with 4 children.

A 1953 graduate of Wauseon H.S., Donelda worked many years as the accountant for the family business, Bechstein & Sons Trucking. During her free time, she and her husband, Dale, would enjoy traveling to Florida and Arizona.

She also loved to sing, square dance, sew and crafting. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 68 years, Dale; children, James Bechstein; Steven (Linda) Bechstein; Thomas (Carol) Bechstein; Julie (Brian) McQuillin; grandchildren, Hope Cox; Bryan Bechstein; Mikal Bechstein; Jillian Bozarth; Amanda Maynhart; Joel Bechstein; Lisa McQuillin; Amy Miller and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda Sue Bechstein; brother, Elden L. Bender; sisters, Lorretta Browning; Vonda Browing; Ila Kime; Thelma VonSeggren and Nada Widmer.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A graveside service for Donelda will take place later in the Spring. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.