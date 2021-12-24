Wesley “Wes” Tanner (1964-2021)

Facebook

Wesley “Wes” D. Tanner, age 57, of Liberty Center, OH and Lexington, KY, surrounded by his loving family, passed away to his Heavenly home Thursday morning, December 23, 2021.

He was born in Wauseon on February 5, 1964 to the late Delmer Tanner and Ruthann (Borton) Tanner. He and his family moved to Lexington Kentucky where Wes graduated from Tates Creek Senior in 1982.

After high school he went on to work with the Frito-Lay Company for 20 years; most recently serving as warehouse manager. In 2012 Wes relocated back to Ohio and settled in Liberty Center and on April 3, 2021 he married the love of his life, Jacqueline L. Campbell; who survives.

Some of his fondest hobbies included riding motorcycles, constructing model war airplanes and just about anything outdoors, including mowing and yardwork.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline L. Tanner; daughter, Ashley (Cody) Ross of Mt. Vernon, KY; son, Wesley (Jessica) Tanner of Mt. Vernon, KY; sisters, Maryann (Reggie) Reimund of Napoleon, Sherryann (Bill Roth) Franks of Archbold; grandchildren, Nevaeh Miller, Trinity Tanner and Oaklynn Ross and loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Wes was preceded in death by his father, Delmer D. Tanner on June 5, 2021 and mother, Ruthann Tanner on May 12, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with a memorial service honoring Wes’ life beginning at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Wreaths Across America, P.O Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623 or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.