Richard “Dick” Hite, Sr. (1931-2021)

Richard N. “Dick” Hite, Sr., age 90, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ebeid Hospice – Sylvania, Ohio. He was born on December 22, 1931 to H.H. Hite and Kathryn J. (Vermett) Hite in Wauseon.

Dick proudly served his country in the Korean War and was a member of the VFW #7424 was a CDL truck-driver for over 40 years. He also worked at Multi-Cast and Wauseon Fertilizer in Wauseon.

Dick was famously known as the “watermelon man,” he had a knack for gardening and growing amazing watermelon and cantaloupe.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Hite, Brian (Shelly) Hite and Richard N. Hite, Jr.; grandchildren, Corey, Jared and Jordan Hite; siblings, Floyd, Sam and Doris and niece, Kim (Guy) Hill.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dellann Hite; sister, Shirley Faugnagh and two brothers.

Dick will be cremated and laid to rest at Aetna Cemetery in Winameg.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home – Wauseon handled arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for Dick’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com