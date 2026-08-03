Wesley G. “Wes” Moll (1955 – 2026)

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(Started WM Moll Excavating In 1988)

Wesley Gene “Wes” Moll, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, July 30, 2026.

A man whose talents knew few limits and whose hands could build, repair, or create nearly anything, Wes leaves behind a legacy of hard work, craftsmanship and a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the people he loved.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29, 1955, to the late Stanley R. Moll and Ruth M. (Baden) Moll, who survives.

Wes graduated from Liberty Center High School and soon entered the workforce, where his natural abilities in construction, welding, fabrication and excavating quickly became evident.

His lifelong passion for “digging in the dirt” inspired him to establish WM Moll Excavating in 1988, specializing in ponds, a business he proudly owned and operated for many years.

Wes embraced life with enthusiasm and was happiest when working with his hands or enjoying the outdoors. He loved riding motorcycles and was an enthusiastic collector of guns and knives.

An avid outdoorsman, Wes looked forward to hunting and fishing trips in Canada and out west. Among his many talents, Wes will also be fondly remembered for crafting beautiful miniature barns that reflected his remarkable attention to detail and creative spirit.

He had many adventures with his horse, “Mad Max,” and his beloved animal companions — especially “Roger,” his faithful boxer, and “Siko,” the cat who thought he was a dog.

The one thing that Wes will be universally remembered for is that he was always a present help in time of trouble. On April 14, 1978, Wes married the love of his life, Kathleen O’Neill, and together they shared more than 48 years of love and adventure.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kathleen Moll of Wauseon; his mother, Ruth M. Moll; brothers, Reggie (Carole) Moll, Rex (Cathy) Moll and Tyler Moll; brother-in-law, Daniel (Gina) O’Neill; sister-in-law, Patricia Ortiz; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. In addition to his father, Stanley R. Moll, Wes was preceded in death by his brother, Kim Lee Moll, and brother-in-law, Dennis O’Neill.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Wes’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, Ohio 43553, with Pastors John Siegel and Kent Norr officiating. Interment will follow at Pettisville Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Pettisville Missionary Church in Wes’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.