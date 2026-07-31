Sharon K. Eash (1943 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Former Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Sharon Kay Eash, age 83, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. She loved singing karaoke with her sisters, loved animals and was an amazing cook.

Sharon was born on March 13, 1943, in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Herbert and Lucille (Burke) Metzger.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Pollick and Jody (Steven) Reader, both of Bryan, Deborah (Kevin) Nofzinger, of Montpelier, and Sherri Baughman, of Napoleon; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leah Yoder, Penny Cantu and Brenda Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen Metzger; sisters, Sandra Christner and Lani Rohrer; and great-granddaughter, Alexia Beltz.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, there will be no services. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.