Jack E. Oberlin (1932 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Time At Cottage On Lake Wilson)

Jack E. Oberlin, age 94, of Defiance, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2026.

He was born in West Unity, Ohio, on May 1, 1932, to the late Jacob and Luella (Knapp) Oberlin.

Jack proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. On Sept. 14, 1957, he married Dorothy Jean Otis, who survives.

Jack was a dedicated insurance agent for Allstate Insurance for 35 years until his retirement in 1992. In his leisure time he loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.

He enjoyed fishing and boating while staying at their cottage on Lake Wilson in Hillsdale, Michigan. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Jean Oberlin of Defiance, and his children, Jeff (Chris) Oberlin, Gary (Karen) Oberlin, and Linda Maag. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Matt (Jessica) Oberlin, Jake (Bridget) Oberlin, Amy (Jason) Hohenbrink, Todd (Erin) Oberlin, Andrea (Ryan) Fettig, Kelsey Lagerstrom, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Lagerstrom; son-in-law, Jeffery Maag; brother, Richard Oberlin; and sisters, Laura Smith and Mary Webster.

Private services were held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Jack was laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 58, Jackson, MI 49204. Online condolences can be given at www.schafferfh.com.