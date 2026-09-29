Donna L. Baumea (1949 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Montpelier)

Donna L. Baumea, 76, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 26, 2026, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on Oct. 18, 1949, in Huntsville, Alabama, to Lawrence M. Frame, Sr. and Margaret L. (Tanner) Frame.

Donna was a graduate of Adrian High School in Michigan and continued her education at Northwest State Community College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Throughout the years, she was employed by various employers.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Christine Baumea of Montpelier; and her brother, Tim Frame of Archbold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence M. Frame, Sr. and Margaret L. Frame; her brothers, Ronald Frame and Lawrence “Sandy” Frame, Jr.; and her sister, Barbara Frame.

Donna will be laid to rest at Wauseon Cemetery. No services are planned at this time. Services have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.