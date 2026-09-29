James C. Yeary (1977 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Devotion To Family)

James Charles Yeary, age 49, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, surrounded by the profound love of his family that meant the world to him—the ultimate answer to his final prayers.

Born May 14, 1977, to Charles and Kay (Huddleston) Yeary, James was raised in Swanton, Ohio. He was a proud graduate of Liberty Center High School, completing his education with the class of 1995.

In his early years, James answered the call to public service, dedicating himself to his community as a firefighter. Though his professional path evolved over time, he brought the same core principles, dedication and integrity to every industry he touched.

James went on to establish a career as a truck driver, then a tool and die machinist, both of which he loved. The values of bravery, brotherhood and service he cultivated during those years remained a foundational part of who he was.

In his leisure time, James found a great joy on the road riding his motorcycle and listening to his favorite music, particularly Five Finger Death Punch.

Above all else, those who truly knew James understood that his family was his greatest pride and joy. He was a constant fixture at family celebrations and milestones, showing up to support and celebrate those he loved when he could.

One of the things he enjoyed most was being able to watch his son, Domanyck, play football, and he cherished every moment spent watching his children grow into adulthood. To sit down and engage in conversation with James was to know a man who was deeply invested in the lives of those around him.

James leaves behind a rich legacy through his surviving family. He is fondly remembered by his siblings, Barb (Dale) Jones and Margie (James) Seel. His memory will be forever carried by his beloved children: Chelsey, Caylob (Alexa) Yeary, Cheyanna, Breyanna, Brian, Abby, Jesse, Brooklyn, Dakotah, Savannah, Domanyck and Teagen. He also leaves behind 11 cherished grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Kay Yeary, as well as his brothers, Marvin Yeary and Rickey Lyn, with whom he is now reunited.

James will be remembered for his warm, welcoming spirit and his enduring devotion to his family. Though he possessed a famously stubborn and strong-willed nature, it was balanced by a good heart and a well-meaning soul. He loved telling stories to anyone who listened, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met.

James fought hard—that was his one request—and he did just that. His family takes comfort in knowing that his name and spirit will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace, free from the burdens of this world, as his memory continues to inspire those he left behind.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, 419.822.3121.