Ina J. Osterhout (1927 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1945 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Ina June Osterhout, age 98, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2026, at The Lakes of Monclova.

She was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Sullivan, Illinois, to Hiram and Bertha (King) Vaughn. The family moved to Swanton when she was 4 years old.

June attended and graduated from Swanton High School in 1945, where she loved playing her trombone and participating in school plays. She met her beloved husband, Ray, when she was a senior in high school.

Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II shortly after they met. During his deployment, they wrote letters daily to each other. Following his discharge, he surprised her at work and asked for her hand in marriage. They were married March 1, 1947. They celebrated 75 anniversaries together, until Ray’s death on Feb. 20, 2024.

Family was the most important thing in June’s life. She made sure that her family ate home cooked meals together daily. She was also very proud that they owned their home.

Every year she would can fruits and vegetables so that the family had lots to eat over the winter months. June even won blue ribbons at the Fulton County Fair for years, for her canned goods.

June worked in the insurance industry for over 45 years. She started her career working fresh out of high school for George Ackerman in Swanton, Ohio. Upon his retirement, she worked for Rudy Stapleton and then Jim Stapleton in Swanton.

Her next achievements were obtaining her license to sell insurance and moving her career to Sylvania, Ohio, where she was an agent for Montgomery Nichols Agency. June retired in 1991, the same day as her husband, Ray.

Following her retirement, June enjoyed traveling across the United States with Ray, pulling their fifth-wheel camper behind them, with a goal of visiting every state. During the winter months, June enjoyed playing in the snow on a snowmobile in Michigan.

She would go on safaris and ride 100 miles a day by snowmobile. June then took up ATV riding at the age of 85. She named her ATV “June Bug.” She thoroughly enjoyed being in the woods from sunrise to sunset and getting very dirty.

June and Ray took up dancing later in life and would go to Deshler, Ohio, every Sunday to meet up with their friends and dance for hours. She danced well into her 90s.

Ray and June were blessed with two children, Bradley (Betty) and Lisa (Bill); three grandchildren, Amy (Dan), Brett (Kacy) and Jordan (Gina); and six great-grandchildren, Anna, Maggie, Declan, Maeve, Cailyn and Riley.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray; her parents, Hiram and Bertha; her sisters, Jessie Doren and Wanda Bannon; and her stepbrother, Darrel Smith.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Swanton Cemetery on Centerville Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes (419.826.2631).