Jack L. Hallock, Sr. (1937 – 2026)

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(Co-Owned Hallock Realty In Bryan)

Jack L. Hallock Sr., 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at CHP Inpatient Hospice care in Defiance, Ohio.

A Bryan High School graduate, Jack attended Northwest State Community College. Jack was a co-owner, Realtor and auctioneer for his family business with Jack Hallock Jr. They operated Hallock Realty in Bryan for over 30 years.

He was a member of Bryan First Presbyterian Church, the Bryan Rotary Club for over 30 years with perfect attendance, National Association of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors, Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors and Ohio Auctioneers Association.

Jack was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Dale Hallock and Wavel (Fulmer) Hallock. He married Penny (Barger) Hallock on Nov. 28, 1958, in Yorba Linda, California, during his service in the United States Marines.

Jack is survived by his sister, Patricia (Hallock) Davis of Weaverville, North Carolina; sons, Todd J. Hallock of Bryan and Kurt (Kim) Hallock of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Penny; his eldest son, Jack Jr.; and his sister, Dot (Hallock) Goodsell.

Visitation for Jack Hallock Sr. will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Leo Pech officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hallock family.