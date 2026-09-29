Joan L. Trausch (1936 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Millcreek-West Unity High School)

Joan L. Trausch, 90, of Camden, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Sylvania.

She was born on July 13, 1936, in Van Wert, Ohio, to James “Wesley” and Edna Fay (Garwood) Ellis. Joan was a 1954 graduate of Millcreek-West Unity High School.

On July 3, 1954, she married the love of her life, Alvan L. Trausch, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio, and together they spent 53 years building a life filled with love and many wonderful memories, before Al’s passing on June 3, 2008.

Joan retired from National City Bank in West Unity in December 1999, where she worked as a manager. Prior to that, she worked as a bookkeeper for Town and Country Motors in Pioneer, a dealership owned by her dad that she later became co-owner of.

Throughout her life, Joan was active with organizations throughout the community. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, where she was part of the Rosary Altar Society, and the Pioneer Area Lions Club, where she served as Cabinet Secretary of District 13A.

She was also a past president of the West Unity Chamber of Commerce. Joan was an avid women’s basketball fan, Caitlin Clark being her favorite. She enjoyed quilting, reading, watching Michigan Wolverine football and living on Merry Lake.

Left to cherish Joan’s memory are her four children, Bruce (Patty) Trausch of Adrian, Michigan, Michael (Nancy) Trausch of Bryan, Cathy (Steve) Day of Boynton Beach, Florida, and David (Tracy) Trausch of Temperance, Michigan; grandchildren, Nick, Chris, Wes, Stephanie, Jake, Jessica, Jon, Katie and Nicole; stepgrandchildren, Chris D., Ashley, Courtney, Josh and Sidney; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Alvan L. Trausch.

Visitation for Joan will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Joan will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton at 2 p.m. on Thursday, following the funeral meal.

Donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Pioneer Area Lions Club, Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.