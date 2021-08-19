John “Pie” Lytle (1949-2021)

John “Pie” Lytle, age 71, of Delta, with family by his side, passed away Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 12, 1949 to the late Victor J. Lytle and Deloris (Burkholder) Lytle.

His family later moved to Toledo; where he graduated from Rogers High School in 1968 and married his high school sweet heart, Judith L. Czencz on November 30, 1968.

Before retiring, Pie served 29 years as a production coordinator with Lott Industries in Maumee. He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Brown’s fan and through the years was very active in coaching youth sports.

Some of the organizations include, Maumee Little League, Maumee Pony Colt, Stars Football in Toledo, Delta Little League Baseball, Delta Pony Colt, Delta Softball, Delta Youth Basketball and Football.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Judith “Granny” Lytle; daughter, Jodie (Kipp) Harrington of Wauseon; sister, Vickie Hohl of Toledo; grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Lytle, Jayli Vasquez, Harmony Harrington, Dakota Lytle and Jessica Lytle; sister-in-law, Barbara Czencz; close friend, Jim Hawkins; two great grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

Pie was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Deloris; son, Stephen J. Lytle in 2003; father-in-law, Louis S. Czencz; mother-in-law, Dolores Czencz; brothers-in-law, Louis R. “Butch” Czencz and Jim Hohl.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM; where a funeral service honoring Pie’s life will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday evening. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

As a huge supporter of youth activities, in lieu of flowers, the family asks and encourages memorial contributions be directed to Judith Lytle for family distribution to the various youth sports organizations that John loved.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.