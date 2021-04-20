Doris Brown (1929-2021)

Doris Brown, age 91, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside, Friday evening, April 16, 2021, at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon. She was born September 29, 1929 in Colton, Ohio to Austin and Delcie (Harpest) Smith.

Doris married Robert Brown on November 13, 1950, and he preceded her in death on June 14, 1999.

Doris was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio. She worked in the meat department at Swanton SuperValu and for Borg Warner and K&J Meats.

She retired in 2011 from the Delta Community Markets, where she worked in the bakery and deli department.

Doris is survived by her children, Bradley (Connie) Brown, Russell Brown, Kevin Brown, Pamela McNett and James (Nancy) Brown; daughter-in-law, Cathy Brown; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Robert, Doris was preceded by her son, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Diane; son-in-law, David McNett; brothers, Orville, Harold and Paul Smith; sisters, Nova Snyder, Ethel Weigel and Grace Smith; and a still born baby.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 (Noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com