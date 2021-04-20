Gerald “Jerry” Pinkleman (1945-2021)

Gerald (Jerry) Joseph Pinkelman, age 75, of Lyons, OH, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, in Englewood, Florida. He was born on December 3, 1945 to Harold and Eulalia (Degenfelder) Pinkelman. Jerry was a 1963 graduate of Metamora high School.

After graduation he worked at Tecumseh Products Company, and later attended apprenticeship classes and became a Journeyman Electrician for IBEW-Local 8.

He was employed at Laibe Electric for 30 years prior to his retirement. He served as a Medic in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Jerry enjoyed riding his HarleyTrike, taking trips with his friends, hosting fish frys, gardening, boating and spending winters in Florida.

He is survived by his wife Dianne (Patteuw) Pinkelman; sons, Greg (Renee), Brent, grandchildren, Teagen, (Special Friend Brittney Werner), Hannah and Grand dogs, Lucy and Otis; brother, Tom (Dawn) Pinkelman; sisters, Suzie Stough, Sandy (Mike) Baker and Joan (Thad) Bick.

Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tammy Pinkelman; parents; brother-in-law, Ron Stough and sister, Diane Drennan.

The family will be having a private visitation. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com