Scott Hosler (1960-2021)

Scott A. Hosler, age 61, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Laurels of Defiance. Scott was a tire builder and retired from Titan Tire with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Bryan AmVets Post 54, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and Loyal Order of the Moose 1064.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Scott had a zest for life and was loved by everyone who met him.

Scott A. Hosler was born on April 8, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of G. Frank and Barbara (Blaisdell) Hosler. He was a 1978 graduate of Bryan High School.

Scott is also survived by his daughters, Mandi (Brandon) Wittwer, of Auburn, Indiana and Andrea (Micah) Troyer, of Muleshoe, Texas; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Sidney, Madison, Owen, Elizabeth, John, Frank and Robert; his parents, Frank and Barbara Hosler, of Bryan; sisters, Sandra Hosler and Michelle Hosler, both of Bryan; his former wife, Karen Hosler and brother-in-law, David Mercer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family require visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow the visitation. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

