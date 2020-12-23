Doris Riegsecker (1932-2020)

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Doris C. Riegsecker went home to be with her Savior! Doris was 88 when she passed away at Genacross Lutheran Home in Napoleon.

She was born in Archbold on January 25, 1932 to her loving parents, Jesse Leatherman and Inez (Buehrer) Leatherman. Doris enjoyed many childhood memories on her family farm and was a graduate of Archbold High School.

Even though she was a proud Bluestreak, she enjoyed Pettisville Blackbird events with her children, and didn’t miss a Wauseon Indian event with her granddaughters. Doris worked hard for many years at Sauder Woodworking and deeply cared for the people she worked with.

She raised two children, Ronna and Reginald. Doris shared many memories with her family throughout her life, including time spent at Coldwater Lake and baking her famous molasses Christmas cookies.

She could always be found walking the dog in the park or sitting in her red Pontiac waiting for the football game to start!

Doris is survived by her daughter, Ronna (Rex) Rice of Wauseon, granddaughters, Regan (Richie) Reeder, Ryenn (Samuel) France, and great grandkids, Alivia and Myka Reeder and Sawyer France.

She is proceeded in death by her beloved son, Reginald, her mother, father, and sister, Irene Short.

Doris will always be remembered for her infectious joy, thoughtful handwritten cards, and love for Jesus. Her family celebrates her life knowing she is happy, healed and in Heaven with her redeemer!

Doris will be laid to rest alongside her son at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida. In honoring her wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters or Everyday Hope Church in Doris’ memory.

