Doris Rupp (1929-2019)

Doris Marie Rupp was born to Eldon and Lydia (Stuckey) Rupp on March 21, 1929 near Archbold/Pettisville and passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven.

She enjoyed working at the Bender Poultry Processing plant near Wauseon, the Eicher Poultry Processing plant, and the Ladder Company in Archbold for many years. Doris loved spending time with her nieces and nephews as they were growing up. She enjoyed helping in the primary Sunday school classes and made friends with the children. She helped take care of her parents in their last years.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers Leon and Leroy, and sister Ruth Ann Rupp. She leaves to mourn her passing one brother Don (Beth) Rupp, two sisters Velma Horst and Arlene (Dale) Short, a sister-in-law Annabelle (Leroy) Rupp and many much loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Short Funeral Home on June 16 from 12:00 – 2:00. Interment will precede at 2:30 in the Pettisville Cemetery with memorial services to be held at Central Mennonite Church on Sunday June 16 at 3:30.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggest memorials may be given to Central Mennonite Church youth, Fairlawn, or your choice.

