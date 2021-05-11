Jerry Scalf (1954-2021)

Jerry W. Scalf, 67 years, of Bryan, passed away suddenly, Friday, May 7, 2021 at SKLD – Twin Rivers, Defiance. Jerry was born February 24, 1954, in Wise County, Virginia, the son of the late Jack and Anna (Lovell) Scalf.

Jerry was employed by Hayes Albion in West Unity, Alex Products, Montpelier Plastics and had been an escort driver for Mobile Home Estates. Jerry was a member of Grace Community Church. In his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed working on cars.

Surviving is his daughter, Bambi Partin of Montpelier, Ohio; four siblings, Lonnie (Bonnie) Scalf of Hudson, Michigan, Donnie (Deb) Scalf of Bryan, Brenda (Terry) Schlosser of Montpelier, Ohio, and Terry (Dawn) Scalf of Bryan, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will not be any visitation and graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

