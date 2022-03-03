Douglas Cotner (1943-2022)

Facebook

Douglas G. Cotner, age 78, of Delta, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 26, 2022 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born in Flint Michigan to the late Russell Cotner and Florence (Sullivan) Cotner, one of two boys.

Doug graduated from Mandeville High School and later married Sharon Miller on June 28, 1969 and together raised three children, Lanny, Corinne and Jeffrey.

He retired from General Motors where Doug served 32 years as a machine mechanic. He was a volunteer fireman with the Lake Twp Fire Department.

Doug was a proud lifelong member of the UAW and while wintering in Florida, attended church at Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, FL and locally at the Delta Church of Christ.

He had a gift of singing and shared it through various choirs and men’s quartets. Some of Doug’s fondest hobbies included hunting, fishing and bicycling.

He is survived by his children, Lanny (Cassie) Cotner, Corinne (Mark) Mullins and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Cotner; grandchildren, Hanna Mullins, Zachary (Sara) Cotner, Madison Mullins and Cody Cotner; great granddaughter, Adilynn Rozaline; special nieces and nephews, Keith Cotner, Denise Colley, Brad (Barb) Cotner and Sharon (Steve) Lucero and many loving great nieces and nephews.

In keeping with family wishes, there will be no visitation and services locally.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Volunteer Fire Department located at Canada Creek Ranch, 23500 Ranch House Trail, Atlanta, MI 49709 in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.