Douglass Maybee (1946-2022)

Douglass S. Maybee, 75 of Montpelier passed away on May 11, 2022 at his home in Montpelier. He was born on October 21, 1946 in Bryan, Ohio to Oren E. and Wilma (Decker) Maybee, Jr.

Doug graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965 and then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Doug retired from the Village of Montpelier in the electrical department and prior to that worked for Votaw’s Construction for a brief time.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Page of Bryan and two nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Doug’s wishes no services will be held.

