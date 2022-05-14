Dennis Stark (1956-2022)

Facebook

Dennis Paul Stark, age 66, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Edgerton High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University.

Throughout the years he had worked in sales for Orlando Magic and selling times shares in Florida and was also a general contractor in Florida.

He enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dennis Paul Stark was born on January 27, 1956, the son of Dale J. and Betty Marie (Schroeder) Stark.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Stark, of Edgerton; one brother, Thomas (Carol) Stark, of Lockport, Illinois; two sisters, Donna (Doug) Wilson, of Edgerton, and Laurie (Nick) Seibert, of Bryan, Ohio; his brother-in-law, Don Stewart; Brandon Street, who was like a son to him; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale; one brother, Daniel Stark; and one sister, Linda Stewart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held celebrating the lives of both Dennis and his sister, Linda Stewart, on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Church or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.