Doyle “Fred” Smethurst (1944-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Doyle Frederick (Fred) Smethurst passed away on June 8th at Hillside Country Living. He had been suffering from lymphatic cancer.

Fred was born in Bryan, Ohio on February 26, 1944 to Estle and Helen (Lautermilch) Smethurst. Fred graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962.

After high school Fred was employed by the Peltcs Lumber Company. He then worked for the Town of Montpelier as a Police/Fire Department Dispatcher and Sanitation and Street Department before retiring. Fred said he enjoyed working for Montpelier.

Fred was a friendly, easy-going person who enjoyed a good conversation. He enjoyed attending auctions, watching sports, having lunch with his friends at the Senior Center and sitting on his porch watching the world go by.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Norman Willibey.

Fred is survived by his sister Betty Willibey of Montpelier and brothers Richard (Sue) of Bryan; Marlow (Phyllis), Bloomington, IN; Earl (Paula), Addison, MI and seven nieces/nephews and their children.

Fred will be buried at Riverside Cemetery with a private family service.

The family thanks all of the very nice friends, medical people and Thompson Funeral Home for their care and assistance during this time of need.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Senior Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.