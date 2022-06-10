Vincente Gonzalez (1935-2022)

Facebook

Vincente Gonzalez, 86 years of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, rural Bryan, where he was a resident.

Vicente was born November 27, 1935, in Coamo, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Vicente and Delores (Rivera) Gonzalez. Vicente served in the United States Army, just after the Korean Conflict.

He married Myrtle Marie Browning on March 13, 1983, in Williams County, Ohio, and she survives. Vicente was a welder for Tecumseh Products as well as Powers and Sons.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Montpelier. Vicente enjoyed reading, gardening and fishing.

Surviving is his wife, Myrtle of Bryan; two children, Alan (Polly) Conrad of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina and Eric (Tina Tressler) Conrad of Alvordton, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Kathy Conrad of Montpelier, Ohio, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Tony Conrad and several siblings.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in West Jefferson Cemetery, Montpelier with his son, Alan Conrad officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com