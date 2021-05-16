Dr. Andre` Gaulard (1954-2021)

Dr. Andre’ Gaulard of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away May 10, 2021, at Life Care Center of Jacksonville after an extended illness. Andre’ was born on March 5, 1954, in Mount Lawley, Western Australia, to the late Noel and Ivy (Fitzgerald) Gaulard.

Andre’ came to the United States to attend Palmer College of Chiropractic and decided to make the U.S. his home. He resided in the Williams County, Ohio, area for more than 30 years.

Dr. Gaulard began his career in Edgerton, Ohio, and spent most of his career in his Bryan, Ohio, office. He also practiced in Maumee and Perrysburg, Ohio, as well as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Andre’ was active in the Northwest Ohio Chiropractic Association and the Ohio State Chiropractic Association.

Dr. Gaulard was a life-long learner and was always in pursuit of knowledge to help his patients regain their health.

Andre’ enjoyed boating on Lake Erie and cycling throughout Northwest Ohio. He enjoyed travel and adventure. Andre’ grew up on the beaches of Western Australia and the beach was always his favorite place to be.

He was a dog lover and “the girls” were his furry little pride and joy. Andre’ took great joy in doing things for his family and friends regardless of how great the task. He had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh.

Andre’ is survived by his wife of 27 years Beth (Simmons) Gaulard; Children Noel (Molly) Gaulard of Richmond Hill, Georgia; Dr. Natasha Musser of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and Austin (Diane) Musser of Jacksonville, Florida; Grandchildren Jackson, Brody, and Ivy Gaulard; Arlo and Carmen Musser. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Linda (Ron) Kolb of Ney, Ohio, and Brenda Simmons of Osseo, Michigan. He is survived by siblings, nieces, and nephews in Australia.

No services are scheduled as per Dr. Gaulard’s wishes. The online guest book may be signed at www.neptunesociety.com/jacksonville.

Memorials can be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeast Florida at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/