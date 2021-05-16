Paul Hamman (1954-2021)

Paul Hamman, 67 years, of Bryan, passed away, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in his residence, with his family at his side. Paul was born January 7, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Stark) Hamman.

Paul attended Four County Joint Vocational School and was a 1972 graduate of Edgerton High School. He married Marie A. Crawford on July 17, 1982 at Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Paul was a carpenter, working for himself as well as several area contractors.

Paul was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan, where he served as an usher, greeter. Paul loved to spend time outdoors woods, cutting wood, gardening, growing potatoes and popcorn.

He enjoyed his animals, especially his pot-bellied pig, Cupcake.He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Marie, of Bryan; three daughters, Cora (Todd Reasoner) Hamman of Bryan, Sara (Jeremiah) Neighoff of Bryan and Leah (Bill) Cindle of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Camden and Chase Reasoner; one sister, Lorraine (Dan) Vetter of Hicksville; two brothers, Larry Hamman of Margate, Florida and Dale Hamman of Edon, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pat Eitner.

Visitation for Paul Hamman will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan where Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43526 or to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com