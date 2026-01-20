Dr. Gery Williams (1951 – 2026)

(Owned Williams’ Chiropractic In Stryker)

Dr. Gery Wayne Williams, devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, mentor, healer, and friend, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan. 15, 2026, surrounded by his family and the love of his life.

Born May 10, 1951, Gery was raised in Williams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Gerard Cornelius Williams, D.C., and Florence Olive (Bonnough) Williams, and by his beloved sister, Connie Sue Williams Rittenhouse.

From an early age, he embraced values of faith, service, hard work and compassion that guided his life and career. Gery graduated from Stryker High School in 1969, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo, and received his doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1976.

During the Vietnam era, he proudly served his country in the Air National Guard, Army National Guard and Army Reserve while pursuing his education and professional training.

That same year, he joined his father’s practice, Williams’ Chiropractic, in Stryker, and in 1992 took over the practice upon his father’s retirement. For more than four decades, he served his community as a chiropractor, trusted listener, encourager and friend.

Deeply committed to his community, Gery selflessly gave his time and talents whenever there was a need. He provided scoliosis screenings for local schools, judged local and regional science fairs, participated in mission trips and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was considered a mentor or father figure by many—someone who listened without judgment, offered thoughtful guidance and led by example.

Outside his practice, Gery loved all things Harley-Davidson, aviation, farm life, hands-on craftsmanship and had a heart for the Lord. His Christian faith was the foundation of his life, guiding the way he served others.

He lived his faith through generosity, compassion and a willingness to help anyone in need. He found joy working with his hands and in the stillness of nature.

Known affectionately by many as “Dr. Doolittle,” Gery had a love for animals and a gentle presence that made both people and creatures feel at ease. His warmth, quiet wit and generous spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Gery is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bobie Ruppert Williams. Their story began in childhood, as Bobie was best friends with Gery’s sister, Connie, but it was the Blizzard of ’78 that sparked their romance—when Gery needed “weight in his Jeep” and found so much more. From that moment on, they were rarely apart, building a life rooted in love, laughter, faith and unwavering devotion.

He is also survived by his four children: Jeremy Jacob (Annette) of Stryker, Ohio; Kenneth Conrad (Haley) of Stryker, Ohio; Olivia Florence (Monford) of Savannah, Ga.; Sophia Alyce (Kyle) of Dayton, Ohio; and Kanna Kishimoto (Hiro) of Glen Rock, N.J. His grandchildren: Dillon (Brooke), Kaitlynn, Josh, Kenny (Emma), Anthony, Bradley, Jaxson, Cameron, Wakana, Lexie, Leo, Stellan, Gray, Seiwa, August and Sorin. His great-grandchildren: Carter, Dru, Zaria, Elliott, Ethan, Kaden, Brodie and Rylen.

He is also survived by his brothers, Kevin Gerard Williams (Jenny) of Stryker, Ohio, and Steven Kent Williams (Kathy) of Fenton, Mich.; his sister, Karen Lee Williams Berger (Keith) of Sun City West, Ariz.; and extended family members and friends whose lives he touched.

A visitation open house will be held Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Barbershop Ministries, 103 W. Lynn St., Stryker. A memorial service will take place Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, with family gathering with guests from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the memorial service. Military honors will follow the memorial service and will be provided by the American Legion and VFW Posts of Bryan. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, with luncheon fellowship at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church.

In honor of Gery, the family requests that attendees wear something red to the service.