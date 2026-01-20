Chris Richmond (1954 – 2026)

(1973 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Chris E. Richmond, 70, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Montpelier to Rexford E. and Vivian M. (Wheeler) Richmond.

Chris graduated from Montpelier High School in 1973 and served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979.

He is survived by his stepson, Billy (Davi) Taylor of Montpelier; brothers, Steve Richmond of San Francisco, California, and Andy Richmond of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Ileanna Taylor, Maci Taylor and Ryanne Dohm; nieces and nephews, Joey Richmond, Jamie (Jason) Viers, Fonda (Chris) Nutter, Liz (Matt) Brown, Alisha (Mike) Snyder, and Andrea (Matt) Davis; and great-nieces and nephews, Trance Van Liere, Carter Meek, Jameson Viers, Makenzie Nutter, Gabrielle Nutter, Addi Snyder, Drake Snyder, Jackson Snyder, Vivian Wages, Olivia Wages, Braxton Richmond, Alex Richmond, Paisely Richmond and Jeren Viers.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mike Richmond, Ann Richmond, and Tony Richmond; nephew, Lonnie Richmond; and former wife, Brenda Taylor.

A time to receive friends will be Friday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to noon at the House of Prayer in Montpelier. Services will follow at noon at the House of Prayer, with Pastor Benaiah Harris officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.