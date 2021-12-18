Duke Miler (1956-2021)

Facebook

Duke N. Miler, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:23 A.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan, where he was a patient.

Duke retired from the curing department at Titan Tire after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and enjoyed working on cars.

Duke N. Miler was born on December 21, 1956, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Harmon and Janet (Zedaker) Miler. He married Christi E. Payton, on July 4, 1975, near Sherwood and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Jerime Miler, of Bryan and Jerad (Danielle) Miler, of Edgerton; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and siblings, Luke (Lori) Miler, of Continental, Rick Miler, of Oakwood, Fran (Nate) Rittenhouse, of Hicksville, Ruby Cass, of Defiance and Janet (Gary) Heurman, of Ottawa. He was preceded in death by his parents and half brother, John Hill.

In accordance with Duke’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of Duke’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

