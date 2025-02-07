Durwood “Galen” Hibbard, Jr. (1947 – 2025)

Durwood “Galen” Hibbard, Jr., age 77, of Archbold, passed away on February 6, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Galen was born on May 2, 1947, in New Bern, North Carolina, to Durwood Galen and Vera (Hill) Hibbard, Sr. He attended Fayette High School, graduating in 1965.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. After his time in the Navy, Galen worked at ITT Higbee in Archbold as a Jig and Fixture Builder, and later retired in 2007.

During his lifetime, Galen had many interests. He was a fireman and scuba diver on the Williams County Search and Recovery team.

He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, motorcycle rider, painter, bowler, restorer of vintage cars, bird watching, and a collector of many things.

For 19 years, he owned an upholstery business. For 23 years, he was a Western Square Dance caller. He enjoyed his time at Marble Lake, Michigan, at the family cabin.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Gwendolyn “Jane” (Cook) Hibbard; children, Jena (Trent) McClain of Adrian, Durwood “DG” (Amy) Hibbard, III of Defiance; and granddaughters, Dawn and Gwendolyn Hibbard. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank (Alice) Hibbard of Noblesville, IN and Kenny (Pam) Hibbard of Fayette; and many nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Galen will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 3pm to 6pm, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the funeral home, at 11am, with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasantview Union Cemetery in Fayette, where military honors will be accorded by the Fayette American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fayette American Legion or the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Hibbard family.