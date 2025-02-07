Richard “Rick” Breininger (1954 – 2025)

Richard “Rick” J. Breininger, known to some as “Bill Dance”, age 70, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Parkview Defiance Regional Medical Center in Defiance.

Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a talented artist and woodworker.

Richard J. Breininger was born on May 13, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Donald E. and Alice J. (Goebel) Breininger.

Rick is survived by his father, Donald Breininger, of Edgerton; sister, Marla (Michael) Stevenson, of Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Ben and Jayla. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Breininger.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no services held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.