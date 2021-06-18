Dwight Gilbert, Jr. (1967-2021)

Dwight E. Gilbert, Jr., 53, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. Dwight was born June 23, 1967 in London, Ohio, the son of Dwight E. and Patricia L. (Caldwell) Gilbert, Sr.

Dwight worked as a landscaper and tow truck driver, and previously for Cooper Farms. He was a member of New Life Worship Center, Bryan, Ohio. In his free time, Dwight enjoyed racing, fishing, landscaping, and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are his two daughters, Ashley (Adam Lantz) Gilbert and Mindy (Gage Baker) Gilbert, both of Bryan, Ohio; four granddaughters, Alexis Miner, Leah Gilbert, Zoe Jones and Lydia Baker all of Bryan, Ohio; mother, Patricia Gilbert of Edgerton, Ohio; three sisters, Kathy (John) Simmons of Bryan, Ohio, Karen (Victor) Mertz of Sidney, Ohio, and Janet Righter of Sidney, Ohio; one brother Steven Gilbert of Edgerton, Ohio; two nieces; two nephews; and two loving caregivers Lisa Borton and Jill Guthrie. He was preceded in death by his father Dwight E. Gilbert, Sr.

To honor Dwight’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Worship Center, 14451 Williams County C, Bryan, OH 43506.

