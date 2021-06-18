William “Bill” Stahler (1971-2021)

William “Bill” John Stahler aka “Skid Plate”, 49, of Montpelier, passed away on June 15, 2021. He was born on October 20, 1971 in Bryan to William Dale Stahler and Wanda Jean Rademaker. Bill attended Montpelier High School.

Bill worked as a welder at Precise Metal Form in Bryan for over 20 years. He attended the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene, where he was active in volunteering with church events.

Bill was a member of the American Legion Riders of West Unity Post #669, the Bryan Eagles and the Eagle Riders, participating in numerous events geared towards honoring our American military members and Veterans.

He had a love for the game of pool and participated in many tournaments over the years. Bill had a heart of gold that was always wanting to help serve others. He never turned down the opportunity to help another who needed it. Bill was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents, William (Kathy) Stahler of Edon and Wanda Ridgway (fiancé, Gregg Jesionowski) of Bryan; his fiancé, Karen Armstrong of Montpelier; father figure to, Mandy Sweet (David Bowen), Keith (Brandy) Rockwood and Melissa (Sam) Yoh; grandfather figure to Karen’s grandchildren; proud PawPaw of Abigail McClaine; three sisters, Laura Lee McDonald, Sunshine Marie (Eric) Faunce-Pickering and Mandi Jo (Lonnie) Sisco; step siblings, Michael Mead and Jennifer Strader; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Betty Rademaker and Howard and Pauline Stahler; and an aunt, Betty Kay Patton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 2:00-4:30 pm at the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene. A celebration of Bill’s life will immediately follow at 4:30 pm at the church with Pastor Daniel Coutz to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Legion Riders of West Unity, Post #669.

