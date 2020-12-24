Dwight Gilbert, Sr. (1939-2020)

Dwight E. Gilbert, Sr., 81 years, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dwight was born April 27, 1939, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of the late Amos “Leo” and Ada Roxanne (Davis) Gilbert.

Dwight served in the Ohio National Guard. Dwight was a custodian and bus driver for Edgerton Local Schools. He previously worked as a block mason.

He was a member of New Life Worship Center, Bryan, Ohio. Dwight enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Surviving is his wife, Patricia of Edgerton; five children, Janet Righter of Sidney, Ohio, Karen (Victor) Mertz of Sidney, Ohio, Kathy (John) Simmons of Bryan, Ohio, Dwight (Suzie) Gilbert, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, and Steve Gilbert of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Beth (Mark) Sammons, Ashley Gilbert, Mindy Gilbert, Auston Simmons, Jamee Gilbert and Bradley Gilbert; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Fred Gilbert of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Josephine Alire.

To honor Dwight’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Memorial Services for Dwight E. Gilbert Sr. will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 in New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to New Life Worship Center, Bryan, Ohio.

