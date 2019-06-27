DYLAN BIBLE FATALLY STABBED IN BRYAN HOTEL; Arrest Made In Hillsdale Michigan After Weekend Manhunt For Suspected Killer

DYLAN BIBLE

By: Chelsie Firestone

Ryan Keith Dangerfield, 38, was arrested in Reading, Michigan on Monday afternoon. Dangerfield is the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred at Colonial Manor on High Street in Bryan early Sunday morning

The Bryan Police Department responded to a call at Colonial Manor at 3:18 AM. There they found that Dylan Bible had been stabbed in the left rib cage. Bible was transported to Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

A warrant for Dangerfield for voluntary manslaughter was issued through the Bryan Municipal Court. Tips led authorities to believe that Dangerfield, who was considered armed and dangerous, was in Hillsdale County. Dangerfield was known to have connections to the area and his last address was recorded as being in Reading Township.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY … Ryan Dangerfield was arrested Monday in Hillsdale County,

Michigan. (Photo courtesy of the Hillsdale Daily News).

39-year-old Sarah Ann Doyle of Pikeville, Kentucky was arrested on Sunday afternoon on charges of accessory to a felony after the fact. A search warrant for the vehicle she was driving at the time of the arrest was requested; however, the nature of her involvement in the incident is unclear.

The Bryan Police Department worked with the Michigan State Police, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Williams County Coroner’s Office leading up to the arrest.

